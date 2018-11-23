Head-on crash in Lizton kills former Bainbridge fire chief

LIZTON, Ind. -A former fire chief in Bainbridge died Friday following a head-on collision in Lizton.

The crash occurred a little bit before 3 p.m. in the 6500 block of State Road 39, north of West County Road 625 North.

On Saturday, The Hendricks County Sheriff’s office said Michael Smith, 65, of Bainbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith was reportedly traveling southbound when a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the centerline for unknown reasons.

Smith was the former chief of the Bainbridge Community Volunteer Fire Department.

The department wrote Friday on Facebook, “Bainbridge Fire would like to wish the family of our former chief, Michael Smith, all of our love and condolences at this time. Mike was and will always be remembered for his exemplary service to BVFD and this community.”

The northbound driver was lifelined in critical condition.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

1 person dead, another airlifted after a head-on collision in Lizton. Police on scene investigating. Crash happened just before 3 pm on North SR39. pic.twitter.com/2SQrmSMzGe — Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) November 23, 2018