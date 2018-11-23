× Mild weather holds but rain chances on the rise…

Expect another mild and dry day ahead, after a frosty start out-the-door! Plenty of sunshine expected before clouds begin to increase this afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will reach the 50° range, marking the first afternoon high above average since November 4th or nearly 3 weeks! Rain showers will begin to push in around 8:00pm tonight and increase in coverage through the overnight. I still believe MOST activities downtown tonight should remain dry until after 10:00 pm…i.e. Circle of Lights, Indy Fuel and Pacers!

Saturday will start damp with lingering showers before sunshine returns in the afternoon, along with milder temperatures! Most of the weekend looks great and dry before more rain arrives Sunday night, before changing to snow on Monday.