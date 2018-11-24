× 3 suspects on the run following early morning shooting in Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is injured after an early morning shooting outside a home in Speedway.

It happened on the 2900 block of Mussman Drive around 2:40 Saturday morning. The home is located near West 30th Street and Georgetown Road, just north of IMS.

According to a police report, the victim is a 58-year-old man. He was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police say he and a woman were going home, when three men jumped out of a vehicle. The man and woman were ordered out of their vehicle at gun point.

The man was shot in the abdomen before all three suspects took off.

The vehicle the suspects were driving is described as a white van with a black stripe on it.

At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unclear.

It is also unknown if the victims were picked at random or specifically targeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as police release more information.