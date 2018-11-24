Christmas in the Kitchen is making children’s wishes come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The holiday season is here and what better way to celebrate than by making children's Christmas wishes come true.

One of Indy's premiere annual holiday events - Christmas in the Kitchen - returns to the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis's ballroom on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from this unique holiday food extravaganza will benefit the Indiana Children’s Wish Fund, which grants special Christmas wishes to the Indiana Wish children.

Presenting sponsor of the event is Wallington Asset Management, LLC. Other sponsors are Commercial Trade Source and Mary Furscott Charitable Foundation.

Guests will enjoy a wide assortment of delicious appetizers, entrees, desserts, famous “Polar Bear” drinks, wine and spirits. All of the culinary creations, crafted by Executive Chef Louis Reese and his Hyatt team, will be prepared right in front of the guests in the Hyatt kitchen. A silent auction will also be held to raise money for Indiana Children’s Wish Fund. Festive live holiday music will be provided by the Tim Brinkley Band throughout the evening.

Individual tickets are $200 (admittance into the event with seating) or $150 per person (admittance into the event without seating). Corporate tables (seating for 10 people) are $2,000.