× Legendary coach Mike Ditka hospitalized following heart attack

NAPLES, Fl. – “Da Coach” Mike Ditka is recovering following an apparent heart attack earlier in the week.

According to our sister-station WGN, Ditka was playing golf Wednesday before he was hospitalized. He is now doing better and is expected to be home in a few days for rehabilitation.

Ditka, who turned 79 in October, has had heart trouble in the past. He returned to work 11 days after suffering a heart attack while coaching in 1988.