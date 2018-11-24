Mild through the weekend; rain and snow arrives late Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light rain showers will travel over the state this morning and exit by midday. Rain totals have remained light across central Indiana with more than 0.3” falling in Indianapolis within a 24 hour period. If you plan on shopping for Small Business Saturday, you will want to have an umbrella nearby in the morning. The rain gear will likely not be needed this afternoon.

The Old Oaken Bucket game kicks off at noon and drier weather conditions will briefly build back into the area this afternoon. The overcast sky will break late in the day as temperatures rise into the lower to mid-50s. Indianapolis will reach a high near 53 degrees, which is five degrees above average for November 24. Southwesterly winds may gust up to 30 MPH this Saturday afternoon.

We are closely watching our next round of rain and snow to impact central Indiana. The wave is currently over Colorado and western Nebraska. The potent system will track towards the Midwest and may potentially bring significant snow totals to Iowa, Illinois and northern Missouri.

The system will first bring rain, isolated storms and windy conditions to central Indiana. Winds may gust up to 40 MPH, which will help drive temperatures into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

The rain will turn over to snow as the cold front sweeps over the state Sunday night and into Monday morning. Minor snow accumulation is possible north of Indianapolis early Monday. Be prepared for a few slick spots during Monday morning commute!

Temperatures are going to plummet at the beginning of the work week. Highs will drop back into the lower 30s Tuesday and Wednesday!