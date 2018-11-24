Thanksgiving leftovers? Here’s an idea how to put them to use!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's a timeless dilemma the day after Thanksgiving. What to do with all those leftovers?

Chef Ryan Nelson of Late Harvest Kitchen has an idea you won't want to miss: Thanksgiving Leftover Dip.

The classic layer dip we all love and know gets a fall-themed twist by featuring all our favorite Thanksgiving favorites in one delicious dish. Think creamy layers of mashed potatoes, cranberry dressing and shredded roasted turkey breast topped with toasted panko bread crumbs, pomegranate seeds and toasted sage leaves.

Take a look and consider trying it out for yourself.