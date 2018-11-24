Winter storm likely to impact travelers headed home from the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attention all travelers! As we're heading into another busy travel day, a Winter Storm barreling down on states from Kansas to Michigan could impact your travel plans. Blizzard Warnings are in place from Northern Kansas to Iowa, a Winter Storm Warning is in place from Northern Missouri to Northern Illinois, and Winter Weather Advisories are stretched across the region. Some areas could see 4 to 10 inches of snowfall by Monday morning, along with winds gusting near 40 mph.

By early Sunday morning, the edge of this system will stretch all the way into northern Illinois. Back home, we won't have to worry about snow showers tomorrow but rain will move in by the evening.

As temperatures continue to fall overnight Sunday into Monday, we'll start to see a shift from rain to snow.

We're not looking at much snow but drivers should still be prepared for a few slick spots in Central Indiana early Monday morning.

If you're headed out to Lucas Oil on Sunday, it will be great tailgating weather. Warm but breezy. However, prepare for showers to be in the area by the time you're headed home from the game.

Prepare for a BIG shift in temperatures at the start of next week. We'll be going from temperatures near 60 on Sunday afternoon to temperatures that will fall to the mid 30's by Monday morning.