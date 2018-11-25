× Colts keep winning, rally to beat Dolphins 27-24

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – Adam Vinatieri made a 32-yard field goal as time expired as the Colts rallied to beat the Dolphins 27-24 and extend their win streak to five games.

It’s the first time they’ve won five in a row since the 2014 season.

The Colts trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter before Vinatieri made a 46-yard field goal and Andrew Luck hit Eric Ebron for a 12-yard score to tie the game. The touchdown was Ebron’s 11th of the year.

The Dolphins got on the scoreboard first when Kenyan Drake took a Ryan Tannehill screen pass and scampered 33-yards for a touchdown.

The Colts answered right back with a Luck to Ebron 14-yard TD pass.

Jack Doyle caught a one-yard score in the second quarter to put the Colts on top 14-7.

Luck kept that scoring drive alive with two first downs as he absorbed two big hits. Kiko Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness after he drilled Luck as he slid scrambling for the first down. Then Reshad Jones crushed him as he caught a short pass from Jacoby Brissett for a first.

The Colts’ lead didn’t last long as Miami responded with a 74-yard Tannehill to Leonte Carroo scoring strike to tie the game.

The teams would trade turnovers before the end of the first half. Luck threw interceptions on back-to-back passes for the first time in his career, while Mike Gesicki fumbled for the Dolphins. The teams headed to halftime tied at 14.

Miami took the lead in the third quarter on Jason Sanders’ 29-yard field goal after the Dolphins were set up with good field position when Rigoberto Sanchez’s punt was deflected.

Vinatieri missed a 48-yard field goal after the Colts’ streak of 239 pass attempts without a sack came to an end.

Drake then scored on a 14-yard run to pad the Miami lead to 24-14.

After three straight games at home, the Colts (6-5) now hit the road for two divisional games in Jacksonville and Houston.