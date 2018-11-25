× Double shooting investigation underway on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An early morning shooting has left two victims critically injured, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 3100 block of Acoma Drive on Indy’s far east side, near E. 30th Street and Mitthoefer Road. Police arrived and located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds who are said to be in critical condition. A police report listed both injured victims as males.

Reporting from the scene, FOX59’s Samantha Myers noted IMPD detectives were searching and taking photos of a vehicle which had been left running since the time the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is acquired.