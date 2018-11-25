Ella Whistler performs with Colts cheerleaders, sings National Anthem
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts invited Ella Whistler to become an NFL cheerleader for a day during Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil.
The 8th grader performed a routine with the Colts cheer team between the first and second quarters.
Earlier in the game, she sang The National Anthem along with Noblesville West’s choir.
The Colts are trying to get above .500 for the first time since Nov. 2015. They travel to Jacksonville next week. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on CBS4.