INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — FOX59 partnered with the Indy Fuel at Saturday's game, which was superhero night, to Pack the Pantries. For every $1 donation, a food bank can turn that into three meals to help feed the 1 million Hoosiers who go hungry every year. Our very own Angela Ganote even took a shot on goal between the second and third periods. Check out the video to see how she did.
FOX59 partners with Indy Fuel for Pack the Pantries
-
Help FOX59 Pack the Pantries this holiday season!
-
Food pantry in Noblesville aims to help college students
-
Midwest Food Bank hosts inaugural Kind Harvest fundraising event to help feed hungry Hoosiers
-
Police: Men stole 20 packs of cigarettes during armed robbery in Carmel
-
Local hockey deals help you save your money
-
-
Pucks and Paws Indy Fuel game
-
Indy Fuel Opening Weekend
-
IUPUI teams up with the Million Meal Movement to provide free meals for students
-
Superheros visit Community Hospital North
-
Suspect targets Village Pantry with ‘uzi-type weapon’
-
-
‘Paw’s Closet’ opens at IUPUI to provide students with free business attire
-
California communities working to save hundreds of wayward pets in wake of massive wildfire
-
Indiana food pantry reaching out to hungry students at Ivy Tech