FOX59 partners with Indy Fuel for Pack the Pantries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — FOX59 partnered with the Indy Fuel at Saturday's game, which was superhero night, to Pack the Pantries. For every $1 donation, a food bank can turn that into three meals to help feed the 1 million Hoosiers who go hungry every year. Our very own Angela Ganote even took a shot on goal between the second and third periods. Check out the video to see how she did.