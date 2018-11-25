× IMPD is looking for an endangered runaway and an adult wanted for drug charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD is asking for the public’s help to locate an endangered runaway. 16-year-old Tyler Davis was last seen on Friday. Police are also looking for his father, 50-year-old Mark Davis, who is wanted in Hendricks County for dealing methamphetamine and other illegal drugs. Mark Davis was also last seen on Friday, and the public should consider him armed and dangerous. Do not approach him; call 911 instead.

Tyler Davis is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and eyes. Mark Davis is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 245 pounds. He also is a white male with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.