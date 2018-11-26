Boone County set to deploy overdose quick response team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. - A newly formed overdose quick response team in Boone County is ready to deploy. After being awarded a $50,000 grant, the agencies have come up with a plan to help people who have suffered an overdose in their community

Now, the goal is to get the word out to families that this program is in place and they're ready to help.

It's a comprehensive program with one goal: to save lives.

"The plan is to engage with them within 48 hours to 72 after that overdose and we will be coming there number one to let them know we're there to help them," Executive Director of Youth & Family Health Network, Michelle Standeford said.

A member from Youth and Family Health Network, the sheriff's department, Boone county EMS, and a mental health professional from Integrative Wellness will respond to overdoses that required the use of the overdose reversal treatment, Narcan.

"When those individuals are at the point of overdose they're 100% motivated to seek treatment and to become engaged in treatment so that window is relatively short when we really need to be engaging in them and getting them the services that they need," Integrative Wellness Peer Recovery Coach, Johnny Wilson said.

The message they want to get across: this is judgment free and the goal is to keep people from going to jail and get treatment instead.

The holidays can be especially hard for people in an active addiction relapsing or overdosing due the mental health components. A peer to peer recovery coach is ready to meet them where they are.

"That cheerleader if you will that ability for a coach to really instill hope within that individual is significant and I think it would have been effective for me had that service been around at the time," Wilson said.

And a message to family members on how to love their relatives through their addiction.

"How can we help you communicate better with that person in active addiction? What is it that might trigger them and let's help you walk through that," Standeford said.

The overdose quick response team officially launches in Boone County Dec. 1st. If you or a relative need help before then click here.