Colts’ TE Jack Doyle placed on season-ending injured reserve with kidney injury

Colts tight end Jack Doyle will be put on injured reserve following a kidney injury in Sunday’s 27-24 win over Miami. The Indianapolis native caught a touchdown the second quarter, and suffered the injury on a hit in the fourth quarter. Head coach Frank Reich said Doyle was hospitalized following Sunday’s game and underwent a procedure. Reich said he expects Doyle to be released from the hospital soon. The Cathedral High School product had recorded two touchdowns so far on the season.

The Colts were playing Sunday with just two tight ends available, Doyle and Eric Ebron. Mo Alie-Cox, Erik Swoope and Ryan Hewitt were all unavailable due to injury. An injury to Doyle would make Ebron the only Colts tight end not currently listed on the injury report.

Doyle missed five games earlier in the season due to a hip injury. The Colts have won five-straight games and head to face division rival Jacksonville on Sunday.