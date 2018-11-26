Hunt continues for suspected drug dealer on the run, missing 16-year-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The hunt continues for wanted drug suspect Mark Davis, 50, and his son Tyler, 16.

On Sunday, an almost nine-hour-long standoff on Indianapolis’s southeast side ended with police finding neither individual.

On Monday, court documents revealed more about the charges against Mark, as police continue to ask for the public’s help.

Indiana State Police showed up to arrest Mark Davis on Sunday at his home in the 2700 Block of Sycamore Run Drive.

Swat teams were called in after learning Tyler, listed as a runaway as of this weekend, might be with him and in possible danger; but neither was at the home.

Hendricks County Prosecutor Patricia Baldwin said only the investigation involves multiple agencies and that it’s ongoing.

Charging documents obtained Monday say Mark Davis was dealing meth on at least one occasion out of his car in an Avon Kroger parking lot. The investigation is being carried out by Hendricks County’s Undercover United Drug Task Force.

Court documents also say Davis was found to be in possession of meth and around $2,000 in cash during a traffic stop in early October. The documents say his son and two other juveniles were in the car with him during that stop.

Neighbors on Monday said early last week there was other police activity at the home.

“The sixteen-year-old boy was brought outside by the police, and there was also another woman there and it looked like the police and the woman were talking to the boy,” said neighbor Christine Hickman.

Tyler’s mother, Brandi Storz Davis, said via Facebook, “I ask for continued prayers and everyone on the lookout for my son’s safe return.”

IMPD is handling Tyler’s runaway case, but said they have no further information to release.

If you’ve got any information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.