Looking to get in the Christmas spirit? Catch one of these local holiday performances
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Looking to get in the Christmas spirit? Fortunately, there are dozens of holiday shows at local theaters happening now through the end of December.
From award-winning musicals to traditional ballets to LEGENDARY holiday concerts, you’ll surely be able to find something the whole family can enjoy!
- Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Dec. 5
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
- Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Nov/ 27 to Dec. 2
ThePianoGuys Christmas Together
- Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Dec. 6
John Legend – A Legendary Christmas
- Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Dec. 10
- Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Dec. 21 to 23
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
- Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Dec. 24
- Beef & Boards Dinner Theater
- Select dates between Dec. 1 and 21
- Beef & Boards Dinner Theater
- Select dates between Nov. 23 and Dec. 31
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
- Indiana Repertory Theater
- Select dates between Nov. 17 and Dec. 26
Disney & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
- Civic Theater
- Dec. 7 to Dec. 29
A Very Phoenix Xmas 13: Merry Superstitious
- Phoenix Theater
- Nov. 23 to Dec. 23
- Ballet Theater of Indiana
- Dec. 20 to 23
Butler Ballet presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker
- Clowes Memorial Hall
- Nov. 29 to Dec. 2
- Clowes Memorial Hall
- Dec. 7 and 8
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
- Clowes Memorial Hall
- Dec. 9
- Clowes Memorial Hall
- Dec. 10
Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular
- Clowes Memorial Hall
- Dec. 12
- Hilbert Circle Theatre
- Nov. 30 to Dec. 23
- The Cabaret
- Dec. 14, 15, and 16
- The Studio Theater
- Dec. 16 to Dec. 23
Jane Lynch – A Swingin’ Little Christmas
- The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
- Dec. 1
All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
- The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
- Dec. 15
- The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
- Dec. 8
- The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
- Dec. 9
- The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
- Dec. 13 and 14
- The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
- Dec. 21 to 23
Peanut Butter & Jam: Holiday on Strings
- The Studio Theater
- Dec. 15
Christmas at the Puppet Studio
- Peewinkle’s Puppet Studio at Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites
- Select dates between Dec. 2 and Dec. 28
- Studio 37 inside Ji-Eun Lee Music Academy
- Select dates between Nov. 29 and Dec. 9
BroZone: Christmas Don’t Be Late
- IndyFringe Basile Theater
- Select dates between Nov. 30 and Dec. 16
- Buskirk-Chumley Theater
- Nov. 25