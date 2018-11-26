Looking to get in the Christmas spirit? Catch one of these local holiday performances

Photo credit Butler Arts Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Looking to get in the Christmas spirit? Fortunately, there are dozens of holiday shows at local theaters happening now through the end of December.

From award-winning musicals to traditional ballets to LEGENDARY holiday concerts, you’ll surely be able to find something the whole family can enjoy!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2018

  • Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Dec. 5

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

  • Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
  • Nov/ 27 to Dec. 2

ThePianoGuys Christmas Together

  • Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
  • Dec. 6

John Legend – A Legendary Christmas

  • Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
  • Dec. 10

Straight No Chaser

  • Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
  • Dec. 21 to 23

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

  • Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
  • Dec. 24

A Christmas Carol

  • Beef & Boards Dinner Theater
  • Select dates between Dec. 1 and 21

Elf the Musical

  • Beef & Boards Dinner Theater
  • Select dates between Nov. 23 and Dec. 31

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

  • Indiana Repertory Theater
  • Select dates between Nov. 17 and Dec. 26

Disney & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

  • Civic Theater
  • Dec. 7 to Dec. 29

A Very Phoenix Xmas 13: Merry Superstitious

  • Phoenix Theater
  • Nov. 23 to Dec. 23

The Nutcracker

  • Ballet Theater of Indiana
  • Dec. 20 to 23

Butler Ballet presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker

  • Clowes Memorial Hall
  • Nov. 29 to Dec. 2

Butler’s annual Rejoice!

  • Clowes Memorial Hall
  • Dec. 7 and 8

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

  • Clowes Memorial Hall
  • Dec. 9

Noël The Musical

  • Clowes Memorial Hall
  • Dec. 10

Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular

  • Clowes Memorial Hall
  • Dec. 12

IPL Yuletide Celebration

  • Hilbert Circle Theatre
  • Nov. 30 to Dec. 23

Norm Lewis: Nutcracker Cool

  • The Cabaret
  • Dec. 14, 15, and 16

It’s a Wonderful Life

  • The Studio Theater
  • Dec. 16 to Dec. 23

Jane Lynch – A Swingin’ Little Christmas

  • The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
  • Dec. 1

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

  • The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
  • Dec. 15

IU Health Holiday Pops

  • The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
  • Dec. 8

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas

  • The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
  • Dec. 9

Handel’s Messiah

  • The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
  • Dec. 13 and 14

Festival of Carols

  • The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts
  • Dec. 21 to 23

Peanut Butter & Jam: Holiday on Strings

  • The Studio Theater
  • Dec. 15

Christmas at the Puppet Studio

  • Peewinkle’s Puppet Studio at Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites
  • Select dates between Dec. 2 and Dec. 28

Best Christmas Pageant Ever

  • Studio 37 inside Ji-Eun Lee Music Academy
  • Select dates between Nov. 29 and Dec. 9

BroZone: Christmas Don’t Be Late

  • IndyFringe Basile Theater
  • Select dates between Nov. 30 and Dec. 16

It’s a Wonderful Life

  • Buskirk-Chumley Theater
  • Nov. 25