× Man fought employee during robbery at Greenfield CVS, police say

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Greenfield police arrested a man accused of fighting with an employee during a robbery at a CVS store.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:20 a.m. Monday to the CVS at 1233 N. State St. in response to a reported robbery in progress.

When officers arrived, they found an employee fighting with the suspect—identified as 22-year-old Jagger A. Maupin of Indianapolis—inside the store.

Police said Maupin wasn’t carrying any weapons. They took him into custody and transported him to the Hancock County Jail. Police found Maupin’s car about a block away from the store and said they weren’t looking for any additional suspects in connection with the robbery.

Preliminary charges against Maupin include robbery, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, theft and battery.