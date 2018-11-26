× Oladipo out vs. Jazz as Pacers begin four-game road trip

The Pacers will start their four-game road trip without Victor Oladipo. The team has ruled him out for Monday night’s game at Utah. The All-Star has been battling right knee soreness the past 10 days. This will be the Pacers’ fourth straight game without their star guard.

Both Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis are battling ankle injuries but will be available when the blue and gold battle the Jazz on Monday. The Pacers (11-8) are spending a week out west visiting the Jazz, Suns, Lakers and Kings.

Pacers head coach Nate McMillan previously said Oladipo had not done anything live on the court in a week and will require several live practices before returning to game action.