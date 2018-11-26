INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's there for birthdays, weddings, and just about every milestone celebration, but sometimes cake is enough to celebrate by itself. Sherman went to Cretia's Cakes to appreciate the tasty dessert in honor of National Cake Day.
Sherman celebrates National Cake Day at local shop.
-
Sherman checks out Lisa Cakes in Richmond
-
Family-friendly ways to celebrate Colts kickoff
-
Celebrate National Dessert Day with “Pies in a Jar”
-
Oreo to release cake-flavored cookie in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday
-
Festival of Lights celebrates Boone County Indian culture
-
-
Cardi B hands out free winter coats in New York
-
No time to cook a Thanksgiving meal? Ruth’s Chris Steak House has you covered
-
2-year-old boy lost for 3 nights in woods found alive
-
It’s National Sandwich Month
-
It’s National Filet Mignon Day!
-
-
Let him eat cake: France’s baby panda celebrates 1st birthday
-
Foodie Spotlight: Fresh seafood shines at The Oceanaire Seafood Room
-
Behind the scenes of ‘The Lion King’