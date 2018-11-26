Sharply colder with wind-whipped snow showers on the way!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dynamic storm continues to move across the Ohio Valley! We are now watching our temperatures tumble, as spotty rain showers continue through the morning rush hour. Colder air will continue to work in through the afternoon and a transition from rain to snow showers looks likely, as the winds remain gusty! A windy advisory will hold through 2:00pm with gusts up to 45mph! A few snow showers could reduce visibility but likely not much in accumulations expected. The big snows remain well north, on through Michigan, as Chicago begins to dig out! Our snow chances should end around sunset with only a few slick spots around...

The second phase of this system arrives tonight, as the coldest air of the season invades downtown. Temperatures by sunrise will be in the teens with wind chills between 0°-5° out-the-door! Winter is back and cold weather will hold through midweek before another rain-maker arrives for the weekend!