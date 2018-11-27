× 2 arrested after rural Boone County vehicle, foot chase

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A vehicle and foot chase Tuesday afternoon ended up with the arrests of a man and a woman.\

At around 2 p.m., authorities spotted wanted felon Dwayne Frye, 38, driving near 375 S and 500 W in rural Boone County. As an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, police say Frye took off southbound on 500 W.

Police say the chase extended into Hendricks County near Lizton. Police say Frye drove through multiple yards and a plowed cornfield, then took off on foot after crashing into a fence.

Police arrested Frye at gun point.

After authorities arrested him, Jessica Bowman, 30, was also arrested for having an active warrant in Boone County.