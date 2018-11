× 2 pedestrians struck, killed in Cass County hit-and-run

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities say two pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Cass County.

Indiana State Police confirm the victims were killed on US 35 south of Walton.

Authorities are looking for the driver who reportedly left the scene. A vehicle description is not available at this time.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story once more information becomes available.