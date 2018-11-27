3 workers rescued from Fall Creek after rig tips over into water

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued three men from Fall Creek after their rig tipped over into the water on Tuesday.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene at Aqueduct Park near the intersection of Fall Creek Parkway and Burdsal Parkway shortly after 9 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they learned the men were conducting an assessment of a bridge when their custom built tracker rig got stuck. When the workers tried to move it, the rig overturned.

IFD says the men, ages 49, 43 and 28, were in the cold water for about a minute before climbing out and onto the bridge abutment.

Crews deployed a boat for a top water rescue and the workers were out by 9:38, according to IFD.

All of the men were checked out and were released at the scene.