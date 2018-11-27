× Black Friday robbery appeared to be a setup, police say

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Lafayette man who returned from shopping on Black Friday says a robber confronted him and took his newly acquired items at gunpoint—and police said it appeared to be a setup.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, Daniel Lawrence, 26, had been shopping with a friend at the Tippecanoe Mall on Nov. 23. When they returned to his friend’s house around 5:30 p.m., a man wearing dark clothing confronted them with a gun. The gunman wore a white t-shirt over his face with eyeholes cut out.

Lawrence turned over his items, including some new clothes. Neither Lawrence nor his friend, identified as 35-year-old Martell Fowler, was hurt.

Further investigation found some of the clothes taken from Lawrence had been returned to the mall. Investigators believe Fowler was in on the crime; he was arrested along with another man, identified as 23-year-old Camaris Slater. Both were booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Preliminary charges against Fowler include robbery while armed with a firearm and possession of marijuana. Preliminary charges against Slater include robbery while armed with a firearm, intimidation with use of a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.