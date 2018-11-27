× Boone County man, 20, ran drug ring from RV, police say

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – A 20-year-old from Boone County ran a large drug operation from an RV while living with his parents, police say.

According to court documents, investigators received tips about 20-year-old Collin Prestholt, but getting enough evidence to charge him required a nearly two-year investigation.

Prestholt appeared on the radar of the Hamilton/Boone County Drug Task Force in January 2017. That’s when investigators in California intercepted a package he sent to California containing $16,000 in cash that “was packaged in a manner consistent with drug trafficking,” according to court documents.

Police launched an investigation shortly after that. In February 2017, officers responded to a burglary at the home of Prestholt’s parents; the two suspects told investigators they targeted the home because Prestholt hid drugs and drug money at the location. He also had drugs delivered to the Zionsville address, they claimed.

One of the suspects described Prestholt as a “very successful marijuana dealer” who sold to both the Zionsville and Indianapolis areas, according to court documents.

In March 2017, police received an anonymous tip about drug dealers north of Indianapolis. Prestholt’s name came up again, court documents said, and he was described as the “leader” of the drug ring. He also received frequent packages from California from an “Uncle Donnie.”

On March 11, 2017, Indianapolis Metropolitan police searched Prestholt’s apartment in Indianapolis. They recovered a rifle, $46,000 in cash, a money counting machine, 50 individually packaged marijuana wax containers, marijuana vaporizer cartridges, 20 large vacuum-sealed bags with suspected marijuana residue inside two five-gallon buckets and several bags of what appeared to be marijuana.

Presholt was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Two other people, including a juvenile, were also arrested.

In April 2018, Prestholt pleaded guilty to dealing in hashish oil in the Marion County case. He was sentenced to 322 days of probation and had his probation transferred to Boone County.

In June 2018, detectives searched his parents’ Zionsville home with their consent. Investigators found a three-inch stack of money in his closet, though they didn’t know the exact total of the cash.

Police received tips linking Prestholt to an RV trailer parked on East County Road 400 South in Zionsville. They later discovered Prestholt paid $100 a month to park it in a lot. Prestholt had bought the trailer and a truck for $4,000 in Indianapolis, police said.

Further investigation revealed videos of Prestholt holding cash up to his face in what appeared to be a camper or RV. Another video showed Prestholt sitting at a table with THC vape cartridges in front of him; during the video, he’s fed what appeared to be psychedelic mushrooms, court documents said.

Police monitored phone calls of a suspect arrested in an undercover drug bust. The man frequently called Prestholt’s phone number from jail, police said. The calls appeared to implicate Prestholt in drug activity involving the RV.

Surveillance showed Prestholt and others coming and going from the trailer. Police obtained a search warrant for a K9 sniff; the dog gave a positive indication for drugs. Police received a search warrant for the trailer and searched it on Oct. 5, 2018.

Inside, police discovered more than five grams of THC wax/oil, nearly a pound of marijuana, a grinder with marijuana, a heat sealer and money counter, among other items.

“The quantity of marijuana and THC products along with the various packaging, large grinder, heat sealer, scales and money counter are very consistent with drug sales,” police noted in the probable cause affidavit.

Prestholt, who was arrested earlier this month, faces charges of dealing in marijuana, dealing in hashish oil, possession of marijuana and possession of hash oil. His trial is scheduled for February.