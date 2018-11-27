× Bowl with Colts, Pacers stars to benefit inner-city kids this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hundreds of people will gather next week to bowl with some of their favorite Colts and Pacers players to raise money for inner-city kids.

Organized by well-known local promoter Amp Harris and sponsored by the Lids Foundation, the third annual Celebrity Bowling Classic takes place Monday, Dec. 3, from 6-10 p.m. at Woodland Bowling Center in Carmel. All proceeds will be used to buy Christmas gifts for local kids living in single-parent homes.

Last year, the event raised enough money to provide toys, books, clothes and food for more than 1,000 inner-city children.

“I understand how hard it can be for single parents to provide for their kids during the holiday season,” Harris said. “My mom was a single parent, and she did the best she could for me and my siblings during Christmas.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity bowlers will include Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, former Colts linebacker/defensive end and current pass rush consultant Robert Mathis and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers.

"I had the opportunity to be involved in this great event the last two years with Amp Harris and so many great people from the community," Mathis said. "We need to make sure we pack this bowling event so we can help a lot of underprivileged kids."

Added Hilton: "Last year I was there with my kids and was blown away by the event. It was great to have so many of my teammates there. Indy, get your team together and let's have fun for a great cause."

The entry fee is $100 per bowler or $400 per lane of five bowlers. To register a team or sign up to be a corporate sponsor, visit http://www.lidsfoundation.org/bowling-Classic or email Harris at anothermajorpowermove@gmail.com.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys will also be accepted at the event.

The red carpet entrance begins at 6 p.m., followed by registration and practice at 6:30 p.m. Bowling begins at 7 p.m.