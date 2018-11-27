Car slams into Greenfield home after reported arson nearby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police are searching for the suspects who set a car on fire and then plowed into a home.

“I don’t know what went through my head. I was just scared,” said victim Ronnie Elkins.

On the outside of Elkins’ home there are boarded up windows and there’s not much left of the living room.

“All of a sudden we heard kind of an explosion,” said Elkins.

A car smashed through the side of their home and everything that was on or near the wall flew past Mr. and Mrs. Elkins.

The couple was sitting on the couch, feet away from where the car crashed.

“I’m 72-years-old, I’ve seen a lot of stuff, this is a first time for me,” said Elkins.

As Greenfield police responded to this call, officers received another call to a home a block away. A homeowner reported his tires slashed and his car intentionally set on fire while parked in the driveway.

“If I were to be two minutes later, my whole car would’ve been engulfed in flames,” said arson victim Michael Tidd.

Investigators tell FOX59 Tidd’s home was targeted but they’re still trying to figure out exactly why. After the arson, it was a getaway gone wrong.

Authorities believe the suspects slid on icy roads and crashed into the Elkins’ home.

Right after the crash, Mr. Elkins, a Vietnam veteran, went outside to help.

“Well, I looked and didn’t see anybody, so I went around to the other side of the car and didn’t see anybody in there. I kind of looked around and I saw two people bolting down the road,” said Elkins.

Police are following up on promising leads, trying to track down the two suspects.

“I just wish people would stop and think what they’re doing first. They could’ve killed both of us,” said Elkins.