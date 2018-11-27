Coldest November 27th afternoon in 80 years, snow showers will diminish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNSEASONABLY COLD

The preliminary temperature is currently the COLDEST high temperature in Indianapolis for a November 27th in 80 years. 21-degrees below normal! At this point it will enter the books as the fourth coldest maximum for the date. The coldest maximum for November 27th came in 1930 with a high of only 14-degrees. That same date produced the coldest low for the date at 1°.

COLDEST November 27th HIGH TEMPERATURES

1st) 14° 1930

2nd) 23° 1938

3rd) 24° 1872

4th) 25° 2018

Snow showers are back in a big way late Tuesday. The combination of a (somewhat) high sun angle, rarity of cold air and just enough of an upper-level twist in the atmosphere has instigated the development of snow showers. Hit and miss with these snow showers through the evening commute. Quick hitting snow will drop visibility suddenly and leave a coating of snow. Note the variability in weather conditions - I'm posting below Conner Prairie, Downtown, University of Indianapolis downtown and and in Zionsville, vigorous snow shower is moving in.

MODELS BEHAVING BADLY

Actual radar vs. two short-range models for early Tuesday afternoon have failed miserably. The rarity of the air and weather for this time of year behind poor solutions.

Latching on to some drier air and pushing the upper level low east tonight will lead to clearing. Snow showers will become much less numerous after sunset through 12 am, but some snow flurries will linger late into the night. With holes in the overcast - we will see temperatures sink into the teen by early Wednesday morning - the coldest so far this season.