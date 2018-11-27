Coldest of the season tonight? Warmer, wetter push for the weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Areas of flurries and pockets of light snow around this morning, as temperatures hover in the lower 20's. Roads are slick and icy in spots, mainly confined to bridges and overpasses...some extra time may be needed! Limited sunshine and drier conditions expected by this afternoon but temperatures will struggle with highs only reaching the upper 20's (nearly 20° below the seasonal averages)!

Skies will clear in spots tonight and winds will go light! This will allow our temperatures to drop into the teens, marking our coldest of the season so far...

Wednesday will bring more sunshine and dry weather marking the best of the week before rain chances begin to move back in. Rain chances will be likely daily from Thursday through early next week. Saturday appears to be the wettest of the weekend with a few embedded storms possible and a lot of warmth too! The ups and downs of our weather pattern continue...