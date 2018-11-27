Epic light display in northern Indiana is truly ‘The Greatest Show’

GOSHEN, Ind. – An epic light show in northern Indiana is truly “The Greatest Show.”

Drew Nisley and his family wanted to give back to his community by creating a Christmas tradition in Goshen that families could enjoy for free.

He started the tradition four years ago when he decked his home out with lights and synced them to popular holiday tunes.

He says his neighbors loved the lights, and now they even help him set them up and take them down.

The light show is 10 minutes long. The design and music change every year, and Drew says it’s a never-ending process. In fact, he’s already working on new props and music for next year.

A lot of cars visit their home in the 2900 block of South Main Street, and traffic increases as it gets closer to Christmas.

Families can visit the lights from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every night.

He says the community really enjoys the display, and it motivates him to continue putting it up each year.

