Local company creates program to help caregivers and dementia patients remember everyday things

COLUMBUS, Ind. - Remembering birthdays, appointments and recipes becomes increasingly difficult over the years for people with types of dementia like Alzheimer’s disease.

A woman in Columbus says she was frustrated that important information for the person she was caring for was never in one place. She and her team created a program called RememberStuff.

Carol and Gary Goshern were the first pilot users of the program. Carol had been a chemistry teacher for 36 years, and she noticed things were becoming hard to remember.

“She diagnosed herself. She knew teaching chemistry, the formulas that were always just there [in her memory] were not there,” Gary Goshern said.

Doctors confirmed her Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2006. Goshern said they wanted to keep using it even after the program trial was up.

“We use it daily. It’s become part of our life and when the pilot was done and the option was do you want to continue to do this or not, for us it was an easy decision and we decided that we wanted to use it,” Goshern said.

RememberStuff is a PC that never turns off and only runs the one program, making things simpler for patients and their families.

“It comes this way in the mail, there’s no assembly and it’s a tilt screen and we tell people it is like the 1960s under the kitchen cabinet TV,” said Mary Ellen Mullholand, president of Eperture, the Columbus-based company that helped develop the technology.

The computer stores lists of information like medication, birthdays and recipes. It also offers a few games to improve memory function.

Mullholand hopes to also create smartphone app so caregivers can add information directly from their phones.