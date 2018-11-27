Take a look at this: Enormous steer towers above herd!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out these viral stories in today's "Take a look at this!"

A cow named Knickers may be the largest steer in Australia!

The "udderly" enormous Holstein Friesian stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 1.4 tons -- holy cow!

As impressive as Knickers may be, the official title of "Big Bossy" belongs to another.

According to Guinness, a 6-foot-7 inch ox in Italy named Bellino is the world's largest bovine.

Regardless, Knickers should milk the spotlight for all it's worth.

A cop in New York rushed to the scene of a fire, only to get the bird -- a chicken, that is.

The officer responded to reports of a shed on fire in Ossining and after removing some nearby propane tanks, turned his attention to a chicken in the yard.

The bird took some convincing but eventually he rounded up the bird.

The department posted the body cam video online along with this advice,

"If you ever wanted to get a hard time from your coworkers, be a hero to a chicken."

Pictures of a swamp in Virginia are trending on social media and it's easy to see why.

The pics were taken in a marsh at First Landing State Park.

Experts say the colors are a result of natural oils released by decaying vegetation pooling on the surface of the water and picking up the light.

More glorious pictures can be found by searching #Rainbowswamp