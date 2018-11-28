6 people, including 4 children, killed in Logansport fire

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Six people, four of which were children, were killed in a Logansport house fire early Wednesday morning. An additional two people were hospitalized.

The call came out right before 2 a.m. Law enforcement was the first to arrive at the scene, and the house was 80 percent involved at the time.

The sheriff’s department assisted in removing two people in the home, but there were still six people trapped inside.

Fire crews went on attack and tried to get inside and rescue the others, but they were unsuccessful.

There were some factors that made it difficult to combat the flames. It’s in a rural, non-hydrated area, so they had to transport water to the home. They were out of water within five minutes and had to stop fighting the fire until they got more water on scene

Also, the frigid temperatures made it more difficult.