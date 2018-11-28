Businesses add to IMPD ‘trespass list’ to cut down on frequent crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - On the east side, IMPD officers have a tool for dealing with frequent criminal activity.

Their "trespass list" helps officers cut down on drug dealing, overdosing and stealing from local businesses.

Local businesses give police the right to add anyone loitering or making trouble to the list. If offenders are caught on the property of the business again, they can be arrested with a misdemeanor.

FOX59 photojournalist Maverick Atteberry went on a ridealong with two officers to see how the list works in real time.

At the busy intersection of 10th and Rural, officers Zach Miller and Joe Beasley are making use of the trespass list everyday due to repeat offenders.

“It’s not an answer to the problem, for sure, but it’s a tool that we can use to take care of an issue that could be a problem all day long if it wasn’t there, " Ofc. Joe Beasley said.

It has been efficient in helping IMPD officers deal with repeat offenders in high crime areas.