Carol of Homes supports local students

Posted 9:53 AM, November 28, 2018, by

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- Tour six beautifully decorated homes and hear your favorite holiday songs sung by a choir. Carol of Homes is a holiday home tour event happening this weekend. Sherman went to get a preview and find out how it supports local students.

