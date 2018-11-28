ZIONSVILLE, Ind. -- Tour six beautifully decorated homes and hear your favorite holiday songs sung by a choir. Carol of Homes is a holiday home tour event happening this weekend. Sherman went to get a preview and find out how it supports local students.
Carol of Homes supports local students
-
Benton House Tour of Homes preview
-
‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Indiana Repertory Theatre
-
Explore Indiana’s countryside on the Nickel Plate Express
-
Outdoor holiday decorating tips
-
Foundation raising money by selling pre-decorated Christmas trees
-
-
Bowl with Colts, Pacers stars to benefit inner-city kids this holiday season
-
Looking to get in the Christmas spirit? Catch one of these local holiday performances
-
Indy firefighter calendar heats up fundraising
-
Sherman at the Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Fall Show
-
Indy man travels the state in his wheelchair to raise money for people with disabilities
-
-
Exclusive: Majority of Hoosier parents fearful of school shootings, want safety measures enacted
-
Student suspected of making threat at Noblesville High School detained, expulsion proceedings begun
-
Pink fire truck stops by Greenfield to bring message of support to families battling illness