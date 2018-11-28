× Coldest of the season eases; heavy rain and warmth this weekend?

BUNDLE UP!!! Tough start out-the-door this morning, as temperatures hover in the teens and wind chills are now in the single digits! Coldest morning of the early season, while flurries continue to linger through mid-morning. Sunshine WILL BE back today and drier conditions will make for a better afternoon, marking the start of a new warming trend!

Clouds increase tonight and we continue to monitor an approaching warm front. This front may spark a few pockets of wintry mix across the northern part of the state Thursday morning. Keep in mind, most areas do look dry tomorrow morning with a better chance of RAIN showers by evening. This will start the warm and unsettled pattern lasting through the entire weekend.