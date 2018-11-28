Cumberland police request public’s help in identifying gas station robbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND, Ind. -Cumberland police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits behind a string of robberies at a local gas station.

Police say the Speedway gas station located at 10th St. and German Church Rd. has been robbed at least three times in 2018. The last two times occurred within 9 days of each other on Nov. 19 and Nov. 28. The department posted about the robberies on Facebook.

“It’s starting to become a little bit of a problem area,” Corporal Michael Davidson said.

Investigators believe the two robberies this month may be connected.

“We’re starting to think this is the same crew. Anywhere from 2 to 4 people. But we haven’t seen everyone, or they switch clothes or whatever they do to try to hide themselves,” Davidson said.

In both cases, the men were armed. During at least one of the robberies, what appeared to be a shotgun or rifle was used.

According to Davidson, the department has had some challenges cracking down on the robberies due in part to staffing levels. Currently the department staffs 14 officers, with 2-3 officers assigned to overnight patrols.

“Criminals and bad guys they do their homework just like we do so, they can tell when a police car is coming down the street and when it’s not. They sit and think about this stuff so they can get something past us but they always end up slipping up and we catch them,” Davidson said.

Davidson added that he has full confidence the department will catch the gas station robbers. Though adds that like Cumberland, departments across central Indiana are experiencing a spike in robberies.

“I believe in 2016, we had eight total robberies, 2017 we went up to 11, and this year, unfortunately if we kept pace we would double than. So, it’s definitely increasing the frequency in which we’re getting robberies in general but its increasing for departments around us as well,” he said.

If you have any information about either robbery you’re asked to contact Cumberland police or Crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.