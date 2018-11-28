× How to make glögg

In Sweden, where winters are cold, glögg parties are often held during the month before Christmas. It’s also traditionally served at Julbord, the Christmas buffet.

First, go to any IKEA store’s Swedish Food Market and purchase a bottle of VINTERSAGA (non-alcoholic) mulled fruit drink. Take it home and begin to be creative. Add red wine, spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, cloves and orange. Then heat it to about 140-158 degrees Fahrenheit, no higher than that or the alcohol will evaporate. Let sit for at least an hour before reheating. This is the traditional version of glögg.

For children’s parties, add sparkling water or ginger ale. The VINTERSAGA mulled fruit drink creates a kid friendly version of glögg, and tastes a lot like blackcurrent.

For more ‘adult’ parties, brandy or vodka added to the VINTERSAGA mulled fruit drink tastes great. And keeps the party lively.

Traditional Swedish glögg is usually served with raisins and blanched almonds. And don’t forget the ginger snaps on the side.