Jeff Brohm sticking with Purdue despite Louisville’s pull

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm will reportedly remain in West Lafayette after declining an offer from his alma mater, the University of Louisville.

Brohm reportedly met with Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra on Tuesday about the program’s head coaching vacancy.

In his two seasons at Purdue, Brohm has resurrected the Boilermaker football program. This season, he led the team to a win over then second-ranked Ohio State. Last week, the Boilers defeated Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game to become bowl-eligible for a second-straight season.

Brohm, a Louisville native, played his college football at UofL then spent seven seasons in the NFL. Louisville fired Bobby Petrino earlier this month after the program’s worst season since 1997. Brohm was an assistant under Petrino during Petrino’s first stint as the Louisville head coach.

