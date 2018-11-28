Jeff Brohm sticking with Purdue despite Louisville’s pull
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm will reportedly remain in West Lafayette after declining an offer from his alma mater, the University of Louisville.
Brohm reportedly met with Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra on Tuesday about the program’s head coaching vacancy.
In his two seasons at Purdue, Brohm has resurrected the Boilermaker football program. This season, he led the team to a win over then second-ranked Ohio State. Last week, the Boilers defeated Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game to become bowl-eligible for a second-straight season.
Brohm, a Louisville native, played his college football at UofL then spent seven seasons in the NFL. Louisville fired Bobby Petrino earlier this month after the program’s worst season since 1997. Brohm was an assistant under Petrino during Petrino’s first stint as the Louisville head coach.
Jeff Brohm released the following statement after the announcement:
“This has been a very difficult and emotional decision for me and my family. We are extremely happy at Purdue and thankful for the opportunity to lead this program. After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players, and recruits.
While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal. I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead. I want to thank the University of Louisville and Vince Tyra for reaching out and expressing their interest in me. As a former Cardinal player and coach, I want nothing but the best for the University of Louisville. Under the leadership of President Neeli Bendapudi and Vince Tyra, the future of the university is in great hands. I also want to all Cardinal fans for their support over the years.”