Man found guilty after killing 2 Ben Davis students in road rage accident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was found guilty Wednesday after two Ben Davis students were killed in a road rage accident back in April 2017.

It was determined Daniel Cannon aggressive driving led to the crash on I-70 near Harding St., which killed 18-year-old Brandon Gross and 17-year-old Taylor Parsons. Three of their friends were hurt.

Cannon was found guilty on four felony counts of criminal recklessness, leaving the scene resulting in death and leaving the scene resulting in serious bodily injury. He was found not guilty on two counts of reckless homicide.

Witnesses at the scene saw a dark-colored car chasing the victims’ vehicle, with both vehicles traveling at speeds that may have exceeded 100 miles per hour. Cannon reportedly returned to the scene of the crash and asked witnesses if police knew about his involvement.

He said his sister had been involved with an altercation with the teens at a park.Cannon also told officers he chased after the silver SUV to get a license plate number and admitted that he traveled at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

The three teens who survived the crash told police that Cannon’s sister and another woman tried to “coax them into a physical altercation” at the park. They said they felt threatened by the arrival of Cannon’s car and thought the women had summoned him to attack them.

They reportedly took off in the SUV to get away. Parsons, the driver, sped up in hopes of putting distance between them. The survivors said Cannon’s car was driving “erratically and swerved around other vehicles” in an attempt to catch up to them.

The SUV crashed while trying to navigate the exit to Harding Street and rolled over several times.

“Brandon was gonna join the Marines,” a witness told us. “Taylor, she was there every day all day, was the best friend I could ever have.”

Cannon’s sentencing date is set for Dec. 21.