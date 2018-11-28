× No. 3 Duke dominates Indiana 90-69

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke’s highly-touted freshman class didn’t stay down for long.

The No. 3 Blue Devils coasted to a 90-69 win over Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Tuesday night a week after losing their first game of the season.

Zion Williamson scored a game-high 25 points with RJ Barrett adding 22.

Duke took control of the game from the opening tip as Williamson and Barrett started off hot and the Hoosiers couldn’t take care of the basketball.

The Blue Devils ended the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 53-29 lead into the locker room.

Duke pushed its lead to 27 early in the second half off of back-to-back alley-oops dunks.

Indiana had 13 turnovers in the first half and 20 for the game.

Romeo Langford led the Hoosiers with 13 points. Evan Fitzner chipped in 12 points.

Indiana falls to 5-2 as it opens up conference play against Northwestern on Saturday at Assembly Hall.