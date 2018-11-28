Recipes for hectic holiday meals from Kim Galeaz

Jeff’s Favorite Asian Sweet & Sour Bean Salad

3 cans (14.5 oz.) cut green beans, drained

1 bag (16 oz.) Kroger Private Selection frozen shelled edamame, thawed

1 can (15.5 oz.) dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15.5 oz.) garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

¾ to 1 cup chopped red onion

¾ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

½ cup vegetable, corn or canola oil

½ to ¾ cup granulated sugar

1 heaping teaspoon Chinese mustard

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Place edamame in glass bowl and microwave 2 minutes. In a large bowl, combine green beans, edamame, kidney beans, garbanzo beans and red onion, tossing lightly. Whisk rice vinegar, canola oil, sugar, Chinese mustard, salt and pepper in a separate small bowl until thoroughly blended. Pour dressing over bean-onion mixture and stir lightly to coat all ingredients. Enjoy immediately. Refrigerate in tightly covered container.

Makes about 11 ½ cups (about 15 servings of ¾ cup each).

Recipe created by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD

Curried Tuna Salad with Cashews & Raisins

2 pouch packs (6 oz. each) water-packed tuna

1/3 – ½ cup favorite light mayonnaise

½ – 2/3 cup finely chopped celery

½ – 2/3 cup finely chopped green and/or onion

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon Garam masala

¼ teaspoon turmeric

1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper

2/3 cup coarsely chopped cashews

¾ – 1 cup golden raisins (or any other favorite dried fruit)

1-2 teaspoons lemon juice

Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl. Stir to thoroughly combine and blend. Adjust seasonings to your liking. Serve on naan, in pita pockets or on favorite whole grain bread.

Makes about 4-6 servings tuna salad.

Recipe created by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD