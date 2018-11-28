Recipes for hectic holiday meals from Kim Galeaz

Jeff’s Favorite Asian Sweet & Sour Bean Salad
3 cans (14.5 oz.) cut green beans, drained
1 bag (16 oz.) Kroger Private Selection frozen shelled edamame, thawed
1 can (15.5 oz.) dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (15.5 oz.) garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
¾ to 1 cup chopped red onion
¾ cup unseasoned rice vinegar
½ cup vegetable, corn or canola oil
½ to ¾ cup granulated sugar
1 heaping teaspoon Chinese mustard
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Place edamame in glass bowl and microwave 2 minutes. In a large bowl, combine green beans, edamame, kidney beans, garbanzo beans and red onion, tossing lightly. Whisk rice vinegar, canola oil, sugar, Chinese mustard, salt and pepper in a separate small bowl until thoroughly blended. Pour dressing over bean-onion mixture and stir lightly to coat all ingredients. Enjoy immediately. Refrigerate in tightly covered container.
Makes about 11 ½ cups (about 15 servings of ¾ cup each).
Recipe created by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD
Curried Tuna Salad with Cashews & Raisins
2 pouch packs (6 oz. each) water-packed tuna
1/3 – ½ cup favorite light mayonnaise
½ – 2/3 cup finely chopped celery
½ – 2/3 cup finely chopped green and/or onion
1 teaspoon curry powder
½ teaspoon Garam masala
¼ teaspoon turmeric
1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper
2/3 cup coarsely chopped cashews
¾ – 1 cup golden raisins (or any other favorite dried fruit)
1-2 teaspoons lemon juice
Toss all ingredients together in a large bowl. Stir to thoroughly combine and blend. Adjust seasonings to your liking. Serve on naan, in pita pockets or on favorite whole grain bread.
Makes about 4-6 servings tuna salad.
Recipe created by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN CD