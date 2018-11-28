The need for hospice volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Losing a loved one during the holidays is an excruciating time. Making every moment count and being as comforting as possible is something we should all desire to give. A new company is looking to train hospice volunteers. Glenda Dennison and Nick McGail are with Anew Home Care and join us with how you can get involved and give back.

Anew Home Care provides high quality, person-centered care and services to individuals of all ages who are recovering from a hospital stay, disabled, chronically ill or just may need a little help or companionship. Anew Home Care offers a comprehensive array of home care services in a safe and reliable manner 24 hours a day, seven days a week.