4-year-old girl shot in head by 2-year-old brother in Lebanon, police say

LEBANON, Ind. – A 4-year-old girl was shot in the head by her 2-year-old brother in Lebanon, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting in the 300 Block of North Park Street around 10 a.m.

They found a 4-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her 2-year-old brother. The girl was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition.

The children were being cared for by their grandparents at the time of the shooting.

The Lebanon Police Department and DCS are investigating this shooting.