Andrew Luck honored as AFC Offensive Player of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An impressive comeback season has resulted in an impressive honor: Andrew Luck has been selected the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for November.

The Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback, who missed last season with his right shoulder issues, led the team to a 3-0 record in the month. In victories over Jacksonville, Tennessee and Miami, Luck completed 74-of-95 passes (77.9 percent) for 925 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions and a 125.7 passer rating.

Luck was instrumental in the Colts stretching their winning streak to five games with Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Dolphins. Indy trailed 24-14 early in the fourth quarter before he directed the offense to 13 answered points, capped by Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired. On the three fourth-quarter scoring drives, Luck completed 11-of-12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown to Eric Ebron.

It was the 20th comeback directed by Luck in the fourth quarter or overtime.

“That’s what you expect from Andrew and from our offense,” Frank Reich said after the game.

Luck’s prolific November extended the Colts’ five-game winning streak. During that stretch, he has compiled a 129.6 passer rating on the strength of 16 touchdown passes and just three interceptions.

“He’s a special player,” Reich said. “It’s the byproduct of him being a special player and he’s getting good play around him. The offensive line is playing . . . everybody has been playing well.

“But make no mistake about it, he’s special.”

This marks the second time Luck has been selected the AFC Player of the Month. He was cited in 2014, also for the month of November.

