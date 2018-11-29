Boy battling cancer named honorary IMPD officer at recruitment ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 7-year-old boy battling cancer was named an honorary member of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday.

Colton Miller, who’s a big fan of the IMPD, was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma back in June.

Chief Bryan Roach surprised Miller with his own uniform with official police patches and a toy car during the department’s badge ceremony for its newest recruits.

IMPD welcomes their newest and youngest member. Chief Roach and staff present Colton Miller with a uniform and car! #IMPDCARES #STRONGERTHENCANCER pic.twitter.com/nSnzZxsFsg — IMPD (@IMPDnews) November 29, 2018

Joining the boy at the ceremony were the members of IMPD’s 17th recruit class that have completed months of training. Now, they’re ready to protect and serve the community.

“Starting at the beginning, you have a lot of expectations, then when you get to work alongside individuals in this class, and everyone has the same goal – it makes you want to do it even more,” said Officer Clyde Xavier Ashby. “You don’t want to let anyone down and you just want to help.”

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the force, applications for the 20th recruit class are being accepted through March 18.