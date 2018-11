Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- You know it's the holiday season when Santa rolls into town.

He recently ditched his sleigh and hitched a ride to the Children's Museum with IndyCar driver Ed Carpenter. His arrival kicked off "Jolly Days".

The museum's Leslie Olsen and elf trainer, Josh Estes, joined us on the FOX59 Red Couch to tell us all about the family fun.