Handcraft the perfect gift this holiday season at these Indy-area shops

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Finding the perfect gift for someone special during the holiday season can be tough. There are so many choices and gifts can be expensive.

Itching to dip into your creative side? Check out these places around town where you can handcraft a “homemade” gift that’s sure to please!

Pottery By You & More, 2280 W 86th St., Indianapolis

At Pottery By You & More, you can paint stoneware or wood signs, create glass pieces, and even mix and pour candles. There’s something for everyone to have fun with and be creative!

“We’re not the first place to do this, but we do it differently than everyone else,” said Rob Laux, owner of Pottery By You & More. “We’ll teach you simple tips and tricks to make your piece look great. It’s all about the the experience and having fun.”

Hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Penn & Beech Candle Co., 747 N College Ave., Indianapolis

At Penn & Beech, you can design a custom fragrance from a selection of over 100 in store options! You can mix and pour your own unique candle or even craft a room spray, body spray, diffuser, or set of wax tarts.

“It’s a really fun gift,” said Brianna Doles, co-owner of Penn & Beech Candle Co. “When it burns down, they can bring the jar back in. We have a recycling program and they can make another one. It’s great if you’re looking for a custom, unique gift.”

Hours:

Tuesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Board & Brush, 442 E Main St., Brownsburg and 100 N Union St., Westfield

At Board & Brush, you can build on-trend and inspirational pieces of décor for the home, office or cottage!

Hours:

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Half Baked Pottery and Gifts, 6511 Ferguson St., Indianapolis

At Half Baked Pottery and Gifts, you can paint pottery to give to someone special right in the heart of Broad Ripple! The best part? It’s relaxing!

Hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Friday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Painting with a Twist, 8804 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, 301 E Carmel Dr., Carmel, 8111 E US Hwy 36, Avon

At Painting with a Twist, you can paint your own masterpiece guided by step-by-step instruction from local artists!

Hours:

Tuesday, Thursday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.