× Home security footage shows man stealing packages from Columbus home, police say

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police arrested a Columbus man accused of stealing packages from a home.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were called to a home on 15th Street Tuesday afternoon after the homeowner said home security footage captured a man stealing two large packages from her doorstep. The woman saw the theft from work and sent police a copy of the video.

Police spotted the suspect—later identified as 32-year-old Christopher J. George—on Pearl Street shortly after that.

George was arrested on a preliminary theft charge and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.